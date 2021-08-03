Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,821. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.