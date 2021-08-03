Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.47

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 408711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

