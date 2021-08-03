Celo Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00007238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $796.02 million and approximately $33.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

