Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.75.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

