Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £151.81 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £151.81 ($198.34).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Kate Ringrose bought 286 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).

Centrica stock traded up GBX 1.17 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.12 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451,715. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 65 ($0.85).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

