Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 61.67 Average PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 65 ($0.85).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders bought 50,167 shares of company stock worth $2,509,313 over the last ninety days.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
