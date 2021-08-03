Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 61.67 Average PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 65 ($0.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders bought 50,167 shares of company stock worth $2,509,313 over the last ninety days.

LON:CNA traded up GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.12 ($0.62). 12,503,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

