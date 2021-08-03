Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

