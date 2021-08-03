Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 7,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,690. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

