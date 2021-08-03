Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

CERC remained flat at $$2.69 during trading on Tuesday. 341,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

CERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

