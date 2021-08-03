CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

