CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,822,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

