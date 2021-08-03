CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,121,604. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

