CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Achieves $1.93 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $670.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00801299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00094714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041437 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,141,061 coins and its circulating supply is 47,663,753 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.