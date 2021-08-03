Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXLA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.