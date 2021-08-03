Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 751,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.24. 352,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.84. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $412.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

