Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $830.00 Price Target at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $771.67.

CHTR stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $751.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $708.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

