Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $855.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $750.99 and last traded at $743.53, with a volume of 2659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $744.05.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $708.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.