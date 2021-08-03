Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.200-$18.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $476.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.60. Chemed has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

