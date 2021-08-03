Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.74

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 445452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

