Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.69% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

