Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,382,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

