Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

