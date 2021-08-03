Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,275.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,064 shares of company stock worth $5,415,983 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

