Christopher Dinsmore Sells 9,189 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KRON traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 76,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,426. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,073,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

