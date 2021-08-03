Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.17. 86,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

