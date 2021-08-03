Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

