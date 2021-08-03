Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp IV comprises about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 7,894,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

