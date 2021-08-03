Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 540,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 475,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

