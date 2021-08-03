Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,691 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

