Citadel Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $126.71 and a 1 year high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

