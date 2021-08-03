Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 656,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period.

Shares of CMLFU opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

