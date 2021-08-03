Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 88,407 Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,407 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 219.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth $721,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

