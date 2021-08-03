Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $532,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FBCV opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.