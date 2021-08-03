Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS:FLIA opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.