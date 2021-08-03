Citadel Price Tops $0.0143 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $156,842.95 and $12.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 858.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

