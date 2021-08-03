Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,755 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.