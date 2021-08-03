Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.52. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

