Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 367,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,937. The firm has a market cap of $944.24 million, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

