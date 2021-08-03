Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 6,107 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $590.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

