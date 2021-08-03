Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $812.90

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 812.90 ($10.62) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 846 ($11.05), with a volume of 658,971 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 812.90. The stock has a market cap of £861.48 million and a PE ratio of 44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

