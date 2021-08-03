Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stake Cut by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

CLDR stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

