Cloudflare (NET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.040–0.030 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at -0.110–0.100 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NET opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,787 shares of company stock worth $82,578,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

