Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,610,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 35,890,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

CLOV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 406,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

