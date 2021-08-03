CN Energy Group. Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CNEY)

CN Energy Group.’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. CN Energy Group. had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of CN Energy Group.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CNEY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

