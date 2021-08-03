CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

