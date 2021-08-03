CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

