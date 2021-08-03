Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

