Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

