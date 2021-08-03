Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.05

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 70976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.71.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

