Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

COHU opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cohu by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

